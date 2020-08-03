HOLLYWOOD HILLS— Congressman Schiff is hosting a virtual town hall on Monday, August 3 at 7:00 PM. The event will be moderated by NBC4’s Beverly White, a journalist with nearly 40 years of experience.

Congressman Adam Schiff represents California’s 28th congressional district, which stretches from West Hollywood to the eastern border of Pasadena. He is in his 10th term as congressman, having served since 2001.

“I know that these are incredibly difficult and uncertain times, and that many of my constituents have questions about how their family – and our society at large – will make it through. Although it still isn’t safe for us to gather together in person, I want to make sure I get your questions answered… I’ll be taking your questions live about America’s response to coronavirus, what Congress is doing to ensure our economic recovery, and anything else that’s on your mind,” said Schiff in a statement.

Space for the event is limited, those interested in attending and asking a question need to register via Zoom.

For further assistance, Congressman Schiff’s office can be reached at: 818.450.2900