WASHINGTON DC—On July 19, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) passed away at age 74, following her battle with cancer. She did announce in June that she had pancreatic cancer. Congresswoman Lee has served as State Representative for the 18th District of Texas since 1995.



She was born Sheila Jackson on January 12, 1950, in Queens, New York. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Yale University, graduating with honors in 1972, and then from the University of Virginia School of Law in 1975.



In 1973, she married her husband, who is also a Yale graduate, Dr. Elwyn Lee in 1973. Together, they had two children, Jason Lee who is a Harvard graduate, and Erica Lee who graduated from Duke University.



And according to her congressional web page,



“She is also the proud grandmother of two grandkids (twins), granddaughter Ellison Bennett Carter and grandson Roy Lee Carter, III.”



Sheila Jackson Lee, Senior member of the House Committees on the Judiciary, Homeland Security, and Budget. She was a Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance.



Jackson Lee was an advocate against violence and for women and minorities. She was the secretary of the Congressional Black Caucus. Sheila Jackson Lee along with Lloyd Doggett, were the Senior members of the current Texas delegation. Jackson Lee’s most recent statement, she condemned the violence that led to the shooting of former President Trump.



“My thoughts and well wishes are with former President Trump and his family. I wish him a speedy recovery. Reports inform me that he is safe through the swift actions of Secret Service Agents.



The violence that occurred today during a political rally is deeply disturbing and goes counter to everything the United States represents as the world’s oldest democracy. Political violence has no place in the United States.



This incident should be a catalyst for renewing our commitment to not allow violence to infect the political life of our nation. My prayers are with the families who have been severely impacted by today’s unfortunate events. I ask for calm as authorities investigate the incident.



No one should ever have to experience such an ordeal and no family worry over the safety of a loved one. Unfortunately, too often in communities across America, this is not the case. Congress must move swiftly to address gun violence in the United States.



Our hearts and deepest sympathies go out to the families who have tragically lost their loved ones. We also extend our thoughts and prayers to those who have been injured, wishing them a swift and complete recovery.—Sheila Jackson Lee, July 13, 2024









