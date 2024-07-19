NEW YORK—On July 18, conservative talk show host, Lou Dobbs passed away at age 78. Dobbs has been the face of everything finance on national television for decades.



Louis Carl Dobbs was born September 24, 1945, in Childress, Texas. His family moved to Idaho when he was 12 years old. Dobbs graduated from Harvard in 1967 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics.



Early in his career, Dobbs worked in money management in Boston Massachusetts and Washington DC. He married his first wife, Kathy in 1967, and his first son, Chance was born in 1970. The couple later welcomed a daughter, Mackenzie. The couple remained together until 1981.



Lou Dobbs first reported television job was in Yuma, Arizona as a reporter for the Police and Fire Departments. He worked there until he was contacted by Ted Turner to help launch CNN in 1980. He worked with CNN for over two decades. He grew in popularity as Dobbs hosted CNN Money Line in the 1990s. He was the conservative voice at a more liberal newspaper.



Lou Dobbs married his second wife, Debi, on March 20, 1982. The couple had four children together, Hillary, Michelle, Heather and Jason.



In July of 1999, Dobbs founded Space.com. He then moved to the conservative news network Fox News, hosting Fox Business from 2011-2021. Dobbs was let go from Fox News during a lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems suing Fox News over accusations of voter fraud. Lou Dobbs was named in that lawsuit.



Dobbs then had his own radio talk show, The Great American Show, that aired on iHeartRadio.



A spokesperson posted the following message giving tribute to their former news correspondent.



“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Lou Dobbs, an incredible business mind with a gift for broadcasting. Lou helped pioneer cable news into a successful and influential industry. We are immensely grateful for his many contributions and send our heartfelt condolences to his family.”



The following messages was posted on former President Donald Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social. The first was posted by Trump. Dobbs died the same day that Donald Trump accepted his nomination at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.



“The Great Lou Dobbs has just passed away, A friend, and truly incredible Journalist, Reporter, and Talent,” Trump wrote



“It’s with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of the great Lou Dobbs. Lou was a fighter till the very end. Fight for what mattered to him the most, God, his family and the country. Lou’s legacy will forever live on as a patriot and a great American. We as for your prayers for Lou’s wonderful wife, Debi, children, and grandchildren.”



Dobbs most recent interview was with former President Trump two weeks ago on Rumble soon after the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) ruling citing the U.S. Constitution to grant the former President and all serving President’s immunity while working within their official capacity.



No cause of death has been reported.



