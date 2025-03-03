SANTA MONICA—On Friday, February 28, the city of Santa Monica announced that roadway and pedestrian improvements will transpire at the intersection of Cloverfield and Santa Monica Boulevard. It will transpire from Monday, March 3 through Monday, April 7.

The city has contracted with Environmental Construction Inc. for the safe routes to school pedestrian improvements project. The project will replace the existing curb ramp near one’s property with an enhanced version to improve pedestrian access to nearby McKinley Elementary School.

Construction will take place between the hours of 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Please note that the start and completion time/date of construction may be delayed due to unforeseen conditions and weather.

Expect heavy traffic delays due to lane closures, use alternate routes, and follow traffic signage. Follow all construction signs. Portions of sidewalk may be closed. Access to driveways will remain open during the project unless work is taking place directly in front of a driveway.

On that occasion the property owner will be notified directly by the Contractor. Please follow the direction of all traffic signal operators. Parking around the work area may not be permitted. No parking signs will be placed in areas where parking will not be allowed.