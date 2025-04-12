WEST HOLLYWOOD—On April 4, the Melrose Triangle gave a construction update regarding the work being done from 89409-098 Santa Monica Boulevard, 9001-9035 Melrose Avenue, and 601-633 N. Almant Drive. Construction began on April 2, to fill a 270,000-cubic-yard sinkhole.



The following update came directly from the Melrose Triangle.



“Currently, trucks carrying dirt to fill in the hole are heading eastbound on Santa Monica Boulevard and south on Almont Drive, using a haul route approved by the City of West Hollywood.



The hours of construction are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. No equipment staging or start-up, material deliveries, or personnel arrival will occur before 8 a.m. Monday through Friday.



There will be between five and seven workers on site, with workers parking on an inactive portion of the property. Equipment will include (a)water truck, loader, excavator, and bulldozer.



For more information, please email melrosetriangle@gmail.com or call project manager Jack Kurchian at (424) 527-4758.



To report code violations to the City of West Hollywood, call the Code Enforcement Line at (323) 848-6516 or email code@weho.org. “



According to reports, Nicholas Marichich, West Hollywood Director of Community Development has led the effort to to fill the massive hole that has been a point of contention between city leaders that many referred to as an “eyesore.”



