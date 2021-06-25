BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department reported that a construction burglar was arrested on Monday, June 21. According to a Facebook post, the BHPD surveillance team was dispatched to watch an abandoned van to catch the suspect. At 11:20 a.m., the team spotted the second suspect vehicle (a truck) driving in the region.

The pickup truck was watched as it performed a maneuver right behind the abandoned car so that the truck’s rear was facing the abandoned van. The suspect, Jesus Pacheco Sanchez, 31, exited the truck and opened the rear camper shell and the rear of the abandoned van.

Sanchez started removing construction items from the rear of the van and putting them into the rear of the bed of his truck. He entered the front of the abandoned van and removed construction items and placed them in his truck. Sanchez, a resident of Van Nuys, was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with PC 459 – Burglary; VC 10851 – Unlawful taking or driving of vehicle; H&S 11364 – Possession of drug paraphernal.

It was determined that many of the small construction tools in his possession belonged to a construction site that had just been burglarized. Sanchez has been released from police custody and is expected back in court on October 20, 2021, at the Airport Courthouse.