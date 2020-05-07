WOODLAND HILLS—On Tuesday, May 4, the Woodland Hills manufacturer of hemp and CBD products, Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., announced that they will be teaming up with Sipp Industries to create a joint venture.

Through the partnership, Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. and Sipp Industries will be making a highly powered gin under the brand name “Contagion,” according to the San Fernando Valley Business Journal.

Sipp Industries, which is based in Costa Mesa, has similar interests in Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. because of their production of alcoholic hemp-infused beverages. The Contagion recipe was co-developed by Sipp and Green Cures and includes 57 percent alcohol by volume which translates to 114 proof.

The strength of the drink is supposed to be “Navy strength” or so as the partners are marketing it to be. The drink was submitted in late April to the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau. The production will begin once approved.

According to the San Fernando Valley Business Journal, Green Cures also has other plans for new beverages in the future. Contagion has been planned to distribute along with Green Cure’s new “Hollywood Green Botanical Vodka.”

The company stated in a recent press release that it will try to, “capitalize on pent-up demand during the traditionally strong spirits and beer drinking seasons with its newly inked distribution partners.”

The type of company that Green Cures is would be considered a public trading company on the over-the-counter market under the ticker GRCU, according to the San Fernando Valley Business Journal. Green Cures shares closed Monday, May 4, as a fraction of a cent.