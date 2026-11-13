UNITED STATES—When you cook a meal what is your goal? Is it just to have nourishment for the body or do you have purpose. I believe cooking is something that can be a passion for many people. Let me clarify that before you get the wrong impression. I’m not talking about being a chef or in the culinary arena because it is something you love to do. I’m referring to cooking because it brings you a level of peace or joy.

For me, cooking takes me to a happy place. I can get into the zone and nothing more matters except what I’m doing at the moment. Yes, I do believe that saying of time moving a million miles a minute when I’m fully invested in a dish, especially around the holidays. Food is nourishment for the soul and it brings people together.

Think about that for a moment, people are always eating no matter where you go. It can be breakfast, lunch, dinner or snacks. Food is everywhere that you go. Some prepare food because its there job; others do it because it is something they’re good at, then you have those who do it because not only are they good at it, but they thrive while doing it. I think I fall within that boat.

I’m not going to consider myself a top culinary talent like an Iron Chef or one of your favorite cooks from The Food Network, but I can craft a few pretty tasty dishes when needed. I make a mean lasagna that takes a very long time to prep, but that is probably the reason it tastes so good because my heart and soul is put into it. Not to mention, it is not a process you can rush. You have to allow the dish to prepare itself if that makes sense. Slow and low is the best way to cook.

People die for my chicken quesadilla’s with roasted red peppers and Smoked Gouda, same with my spaghetti, chili, chicken parmesan, eggplant parmesan and so many other dishes. I think cooking has to become an experience. Let yourself roam free, allow the creativity to explode and if you make a mistake; you make a mistake.

That is how you learn to become a better cook, by trial and error and I love every minute of it. Hell, I even learned how to cook a turkey, which used to be something that terrified me. You have people who cook to feed those less fortunate and that is always a plus. If you have a skillset, you should always use it for the better of good. As Americans, we waste so much food, which is beyond troubling to me.

I was recently at an establishment which is all you can eat. That salad bar is to die for and its so eclectic and dazzling, everything looks tasty. I always found it odd that some people stack their plates sky high with food. It is a buffet, you can always come back for more. This way you don’t overindulge, and you’re not tossing a bunch of food in the trash, that cooks have prepared for you to cook and craft.

I do sometimes think in another life, I was perhaps a chef, sometimes we develop skills that we don’t even know we exist. I realize more now than ever I cook because I want to see people happy. When people are eating my food I see the smiles on their face and that is a enough to light up my day.

Written By Zoe Mitchell