SHERMAN OAKS— Cooling centers have opened for Saturday, July 11, and Sunday, July 12 amid the heat wave hitting Los Angeles. They will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Social distancing measures and other COVID-19 safety criteria will be implemented. The centers provide air conditioning for residents that lack it free of charge.

The following three cooling centers were chosen based on weather forecasts by the National Weather Service and Los Angeles County Department of Public Health guidelines:

Claremont Library, 208 N. Harvard Ave

Stevenson Ranch Library, 25950 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch

Quartz Hill Library, 5040 W. Avenue M-2

Additionally, the city of Los Angeles plans to open cooling centers at:

Canoga Senior Center, 7326 Jordan Ave

Sherman Oaks East Valley Adult Center, 5056 Van Nuys Blvd

Slauson Multipurpose Center, 5306 S. Compton Ave

The city of Los Angeles also released guidelines on staying safe in high heat. These are:

Drink plenty of cool water! Stay hydrated.

Wear loose, light-colored clothing that will keep you cool. Wear sunscreen and a hat for protection.

Check on neighbors who might be vulnerable to the heat, especially those without air conditioning.

Never leave children or pets in a car – not even for one minute. Temperatures inside a car can quickly skyrocket to deadly levels.

If you work or play outside, take frequent breaks to hydrate and cool off in the shade.

Don’t forget the pets! Keep pets indoors if possible. If kept outside, give them plenty of water and shade to rest in.

Symptoms of heat-related illness include dizziness, fatigue, faintness, headaches, muscle cramps, and increased thirst. If you experience these symptoms, seek medical attention.

City officials encourage residents to call ahead to see if space is available at the cooling centers. More information is available at: emergency.lacity.org/heat.