Copper marked its strongest calendar-year performance since 2009. The metal rose 42% in 2025, and the rally kept going as prices reached a record above $14,700 per ton on the London Metal Exchange (LME) in early September.

Copper is used in power grids, plumbing systems, vehicles and data centers. A price increase of this scale therefore can influence construction costs, industrial investment and the wider US economy.

The metal’s higher value has also made it more attractive to criminals, according to law enforcement officials. Public infrastructure has been targeted repeatedly, leaving local authorities and utility companies with substantial repair bills.

What Pushed Copper Prices to Record Highs

The rally began with supply. The International Copper Study Group reported that global mine output fell 1.1% in the first half of 2026.

Washington then added fuel. With new import duties on the table, traders shipped huge volumes of refined metal into American warehouses ahead of any decision, and COMEX stockpiles climbed to record levels.

Anyone tracking the New York contract on TradingView can see how quickly sentiment turned. Prices reached close to $6.80 a pound in early September, then slid to around $6 by mid-November. They remain roughly 20% above year-ago levels, but the drop deepened after the midterm elections, which analysts at Saxo Bank said may have reduced the odds of a tariff on refined copper.

The tariff uncertainty is important because the United States consumes considerably more copper than it can refine domestically.

The Growing Cost of US Copper Imports

According to the US Geological Survey, the country’s net import reliance reached an estimated 57% of domestic consumption in 2025, up from 45% a year earlier. Chile supplies roughly two-thirds of refined imports.

The gap is not about a lack of ore. Arizona alone produces about 70% of the country’s mined copper. The constraint is further along the supply chain. There are only two primary copper smelters operating nationwide.

Trade policy has added to the cost of bringing copper products into the country. Since August 2025, semi-finished copper products such as pipe and wire have faced a 50% tariff under Section 232. Refined metal was spared initially, but the presidential proclamation left the door open to a phased duty of 15% in 2027 and 30% in 2028, pending a Commerce Department review.

The impact was visible in the difference between US and international prices. In August, COMEX prices traded more than $700 a ton above the London benchmark. By mid-November, that premium had all but vanished. The combination of import dependence and changing trade rules makes copper costs harder to predict for importers and buyers.

Builders and Contractors Feel It First

Households do not buy copper directly but they pay for it inside a new water heater, a rewired kitchen, or a house. Electricians, plumbers and HVAC installers are usually the first to absorb higher metal costs, and homebuilders pass the 50% duty on imported pipe and wire into their bids.

The broader inflation picture leaves little room for extra costs. Consumer prices rose 0.4% in October, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This was more than forecast. Energy and housing account for most of that increase. Still, every added input cost complicates the Federal Reserve’s task, and Governor Christopher Waller has said he leans toward a rate hike in December.

Los Angeles Faces a Hidden Copper Bill

The effects of high copper prices are not always visible in construction budgets or inflation reports. In Southern California, high scrap prices have turned public wiring into a target. A Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors motion in March put repair costs from metal theft above $100 million since 2020 in the city of Los Angeles alone. The motion also noted that AT&T reported more than $60 million in theft-related costs in California in 2025, mostly in Los Angeles County.

The Sixth Street Bridge is the best-known example to this. The same motion lists more than seven miles of wire stolen from the bridge, creating a $2.5 million cost for repairs. In March, Mayor Karen Bass signed a directive that focuses on solar-powered streetlights. Her office cited a 1,200% increase in copper wire theft over the previous decade.

Authorities continue to recover stolen material. In October, the California Attorney General’s office announced that a joint operation with the LAPD and the Sheriff’s Department in downtown Los Angeles had recovered 3,000 feet of stolen telecommunications wire.

High Prices Encourage New Investment

In early November, Freeport-McMoRan approved a $4.5 billion expansion of its Bagdad mine in northwest Arizona. The project is designed to more than double mining and milling rates and lift annual output above 400 million pounds. That would make Bagdad the second-largest copper mine in the country, after Freeport’s own Morenci operation.

Chief executive Kathleen Quirk called it “an important step” in the company’s US growth strategy. Freeport expects more than 4,000 direct and indirect jobs during construction. Its break-even economics assume about $4 a pound, well below where the market trades today.

First production is not targeted until mid-2030, however, so new American supply will do little to address today’s supply constraints.

What the Rally Is Telling Us About the US Economy

Forecasts for copper prices vary. Goldman Sachs expects the London benchmark to finish 2026 near $14,700 a ton, while the World Bank sees the 2026 average closer to $13,200. Much depends on Washington’s tariff decision and the pace of data center and electricity grid investments.

Copper has long been a barometer of industrial health because so many sectors depend on it. Today the reading is mixed. Demand looks durable, but import dependence and tariff uncertainty leave American buyers exposed to supply and price changes. For now, the clearest sign of a rally that size may be the one Angelenos can see on their own streets after dark.