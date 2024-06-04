HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Monday, June 3, the Los Angeles Police Department disclosed the Multi-Disciplinary Collision Investigation Team (MCIT) is investigating a three-vehicle crash of a vehicle being pursued.

The LAPD reported that on Friday, May 31, around 9:30 p.m., patrol officers from the LAPD Hollywood Division responded to a radio call of a shooting investigation in 5600 block of Franklin Avenue. When officers arrived to the area of the call, and spotted an individual matching the description of the suspect and a foot pursuit ensued through several neighboring yards. Additional responding officers observed the suspect run out onto the street and get into the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle and drive away at a high rate of speed.

Officers initiated a vehicle pursuit of a “Shooting Suspect” westbound on Hollywood Boulevard from Wilton Place. A responding Hollywood patrol unit observed the suspects’ vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed with no units behind it and pursued the suspect eastbound on Sunset Boulevard until the suspect crashed into two uninvolved vehicles on Sunset Boulevard and Vine Avenue.

The suspect exited out the driver’s seat and ran away from the crash scene, leading officers in a brief foot pursuit before being taken into custody. Authorities recovered a live round from the suspect after they were taken into custody.

Paramedics from the Fire Department responded to the scene and transported one of the third-party motorists to a hospital where they received treatment for injuries sustained from the crash. The other motorist complained of pain only and did not require transportation to a medical facility.

The suspect was identified as Cornell Harvey, 35, of Los Angeles. He was treated at a local hospital for a minor abrasion on his head from the traffic crash and was cleared for booking for Assault with a Deadly Weapon (Booking No. 6821684, held on $30,000. bail).

The Multi-Disciplinary Collision Investigation Team (MCIT) responded to the scene to conduct the Traffic Crash Report.

