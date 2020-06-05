WOODLAND HILLS— In light of recent protests, most free COVID-19 testing sites were completely closed due to curfew orders and potential damages.

Coronavirus testing sites are being affected by the protests which were sparked by the murder of George Floyd, who was killed by a former police officer in Minneapolis on May 25. Testing sites such as the Warner Center located at 6097 Canoga Avenue in Woodland Hills, are now reopened but only available by appointment.

According to the L.A. Fire Department, the only public COVID-19 testing sites that were open on June 1 and 2 in the city of Los Angeles were at Dodger Stadium. In response to the closing of testing sites, Dr. Christina Ghaly, Director of the County’s Department of Health Services, said in a statement to the Daily Republic,

“We need to ensure our testing sites are safe for both patients and staff.”

Since Tuesday, additional testing sites have been reopening every day but with limited hours and mostly by appointments only. Despite the fact that Los Angeles County is lifting the curfew, there are still concerns that have prevented the sites from opening completely.

Health officials are worried about the lack of testing facilities now that California has reached almost 120,000 cases of COVID-19. Less testing could exacerbate the spread of COVID-19 if not handled properly, leading to a second wave of coronavirus cases. The problem surrounding reduction in testing means less ability to identify sick people, as well as prevent others from getting sick.

To find out more about free COVID-19 Testing or to schedule an appointment, go to coronavirus.lacity.org/Testing.