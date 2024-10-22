SANTA MONICA — On October 21, the Los Angeles Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office identified the name of the lone victim of a DUI fatality that occurred at Santa Monica Beach on October 17th, near the Santa Monica Pier.



On Thursday, October 17, at approximately 11:30 p.m., Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) Harbor officers were flagged down in the vicinity of the 1400 block of Beach to assist with a 2015 Infiniti SUV that appeared to be stuck in the sand. Upon further investigation, responding officers found an unresponsive female lodged beneath the SUV. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.



On Friday, October 18, SMPD officers released the following statement regarding the death.

“Officers located an unconscious female, believed to be homeless, wedged beneath the vehicle,” the police statement said. “Despite their efforts to reach the victim and provide aid, the Santa Monica Fire Department determined the victim was deceased at the scene. Using SMFD resources, the vehicle was lifted [up] and the victim was extricated.”



The following information came directly from the October 17, SMPD press release.



“The SMPD Major Accident Response Team (MART) remained on the scene investigating the incident. The LA County Coroner’s Office has been notified and will be responding. As this investigation is ongoing, the victim has not been identified.”



The driver, a 21-year-old male, later identified as Yuyang Sun, was reportedly driving in circles on the sand on the beach at a high rate of speed when he ran over the victim, who is believed to be an unhoused female.



Following a DUI investigation, Sun was arrested and preliminarily charged with;



23152 (a) VC – Driving under the influence

23105 VC – Reckless Driving

191.5 (a) – Gross Vehicular Manslaughter



Anyone with information about this incident or suspect is asked to contact the Watch Commander’s desk 24 hours a day at (310) 458-8427.



