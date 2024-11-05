MALIBU—On Monday, November 4, the city of Malibu posted on its Facebook page that one north lane and one south lane of Pacific Coast Highway will be closed from Corral Canyon to Puerco Canyon for Caltrans work.

The work will transpire from Monday, November 4 thru Thursday, November 7. Work will be done from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. (work will be done until 5 a.m. on Friday).

Drivers are asked to watch for workers and work vehicles in the road. Traffic fines are doubled in constructions zones under California law.