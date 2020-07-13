WOODLAND HILLS—The national chain, Costco Wholesale, announced on Thursday, July 9 that they will be running their special operating hours for senior citizens indefinitely for the time being during the coronavirus pandemic.

Costco launched special hours for members of the community who are 60 or older to shop before stores opened to the rest of the public on March 24. They originally announced they would offer it two times a week from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., but later extended it to three times a week.

“Costco warehouses are currently open for Special Operating Hours from 9 to 10 a.m., Monday through Friday. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, Costco will maintain current Special Operating Hours until further notice,” their release said. “These Operating Hours are for those ages 60 and older, and for those with disabilities or who are immunocompromised. Only members who meet this criteria will be able to shop during these hours. Guests will not be admitted,” the company stated on its COVID-19 update page.

Senior citizens in the Los Angeles region can take advantage of these special areas at the following locations daily: Woodland Hills, Los Feliz, Van Nuys, Pacoima and Northridge.

All members, whether utilizing the special hours or shopping during regular business times must wear a mask in order to enter the stores and shop to follow mask mandates.