UNITED STATES- Amidst the COVID-19 virus, Costco has changed the number of people who can enter a store together with each membership, taking effect April 3.

The wholesale chain announced April 1, that effective Friday, April 3, they will allow no more than two people to enter the warehouse with each membership card. Costco made the following statement on their website,

“This temporary change is for your safety and the safety of our employees and other members, and to further assist with our social distancing efforts. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding.”

This change was made in addition to other accommodations the big chain has made to maneuver through this pandemic the world is going through, such as opening the warehouse from 8 to 9 a.m. Tuesday’s through Thursday’s for members ages 60 and older, and for those with physical impairments.

Also, due to many customers buying specific items in bulk, Costco has also implemented limits on these certain items to help ensure more members are able to purchase merchandise they want and need. Returns will also be handled different for these same certain items such as:

Toilet paper

Bottled water

Sanitizing wipes

Paper towels

Rice

Disinfecting spray