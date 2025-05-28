MALIBU—The Malibu City Council approved on May 21 expanding the city’s existing engineering work with Woodard and Curran to design a preliminary report for a new wastewater collection system along Pacific Coast Highway.

Since April, the city of Malibu has been reviewing alternative, more resilient sewer service options for properties in the burn area.

On April 24, the Public Works Department shared potential alternatives to the city’s existing sewer infrastructure, and the Malibu City Council decided to explore connecting to a Hyperion Water Reclamation Facility.

The City Council approved the formation of an Ad Hoc Committee — comprised of two appointed Councilmembers — to provide input and guidance on plans for the potential new sewer system.

Resolution No. 25-24 was approved which establishes the temporary volunteer position of Fire Rebuild Ambassador, designed to facilitate the community’s ongoing recovery and rebuilding efforts from the Palisades, Franklin, and Broad Fires.

City Council appointed Malibu resident Abe Roy to serve in the role as the dedicated liaison between homeowners, City staff, and other partner agencies. In addition to his construction and project management expertise, Roy will assist in helping to remove administrative obstacles and enhancing community outreach.