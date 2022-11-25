WEST HOLLYWOOD—Councilmember Lindsey Horvath declared victory over her opponent, Senator Bob Hertzberg, on Thursday, November 17.

As votes were being counted Thursday, Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys) issued a statement that he conceded. “I want to offer my most sincere and humble congratulations to Supervisor-Elect Horvath. The challenges that we face as a County are extraordinary and it will take someone with Lindsey’s work ethic to be successful,” he wrote. At the time an updated count revealed that Horvath had a total of 19,542 votes ahead of Hertzberg.

The Los Angeles Registrar-Recorder reported there were 332,550 ballots left to be processed countywide.

In a statement Horvath wrote, “ I am humbled and honored that the voters have chosen me to serve as their next supervisor. Their confidence and support fueled our people-powered campaign across the finish line, and I could not be more grateful for the opportunity to represent the people of District 3.”

This election to fill the open seat in District 3 was described as “neck and neck.” Horvath trailed by two percentage points shortly after the polls closed on November 8.

Hertzberg’s last day in office will be November 30.

Horvath has been an advocate for the LGBTQ community, has fought to make make West Hollywood an “Age-Friendly Community” to better serve residents of all ages, and has been a champion for women’s rights.

She created the first-ever West Hollywood Community Response Team to Domestic Violence. When Horvath was first appointed to the West Hollywood Women’s Advisory Board in 2007, she focused on the issues facing women and families in West Hollywood, and has collaborated with community leaders and organizations in successfully advocating for the full funding of the backlog of untested rape kit evidence in the City and County of Los Angeles.

Horvath added that she believes her experience as a renter and as a Millennial will help to bring a new perspective to the Board of Supervisors. Her spokesperson, Estevan Montemayor, stated that many of the votes that were counted later were from younger voters who favored Horvath. She will be the youngest woman to be elected to the Board of Supervisors at age 40.

Canyon News reached out to Horvath for comment but did not hear back before print.