SANTA MONICA— Greg Morena will resign from his Santa Monica City Council position next Wednesday, June 24, after a conflict of interest arose between his business and his Councilmember position.

Morena’s family has owned ‘The Albright’ restaurant on the Santa Monica Pier for forty years. The financial effect of COVID-19 forced Morena to close down ‘The Albright’s doors three months ago. Now, Morena must renegotiate his lease in order to save his business.

Due to Morena’s City Council position and his restaurant location being on the Santa Monica pier, renegotiating his lease would be a conflict of interest. Morena would have an influence on both sides of the negotiation.

“Like so many small independent businesses, I have struggled over the last three months to protect my family and my employees and their families who work at my restaurant on the Pier,” Morena told the Santa Monica Lookout.

“I have taken out loans and gone into the red to feed them, keep up their health insurance, and do everything possible to have jobs waiting for them once this crisis is over… But unless I am able to renegotiate my lease for July and onward, I will no longer be able to remain in business.”

California Government Code 1090 says, “officers or employees shall not be financially interested in any contract made by them in their official capacity, or by anybody or board of which they are members.”

Morena’s renegotiation of ‘The Albright’s lease on the Santa Monica pier would be in direct violation of this. Public CEO reports a violation of code 1090 may be treated as a felony punishable with a state prison sentence and a lifetime ban from holding public office.

Morena was elected to the City Council in 2018 and has been a Santa Monica local for nearly 40 years. In 2016 he won the Sustainable Quality Excellence in Stewardship of the Environment Award and in in 2017 he won the SQA Grand Prize, both for his work making the Santa Monica Pier and ‘The Albright’ more environmentally friendly.