UNITED STATES—On July 22, country music Duo, Big Kenny, and John Rich took the #1 spot on the iTunes chart with their new song, “Progress.”



Some multiple media outlets have labeled the song, “Anti-Left,” and the “Anti-Woke.” Lyrics are listed below:

Verse One



“There’s a hole in this country

Where its heart used to be.

Old Glory’s divided on fire in the street.

They say building back better, will make America great

If that’s a wave of the future all I’ve got to say is….

Refrain

Stick your progress where the sun don’t shine

Keep your big mess away from me and mine

If you leave us alone we’d all be just fine.”

The second verse

“They invite the whole world to come live in our land and leave our countrymen dying in Afghanistan. They say let go of Jesus, and let government say, you can have back your freedom if you do what we say.”

Verse three

“They shut down our pipelines, and they shut down our voices. They shut down our main streets and they shut down our choices. They bent us all over, but it’s all over now. Because we figured it out. We ain’t backing down.”

YouTube video shows John Rich, driving a nice car, a nice home, with healthy crops, and a barn door with an American flag hanging on it. Other depictions show migrants surging the borders and being loaded onto planes, with soldiers being deployed. There are scenes of homeless tents in Los Angeles, cars set aflame, and riots in the streets. The video ends with families and individuals holding the American flag.

On July 23, Rich tweeted, “My little country song #PROGRESS is currently the #1 most downloaded song in the world! No record label. No radio (yet), and no TV, but the BEST supporters in the World, YOU! This song’s success proves you don’t have to bend the knee to beat the machine.”

John Rich posted the following message on Truth Social.



“Hello Patriots! My new song #PROGRESS just went live this morning and is now available for download! This is my message to the tyrants running our country into the ground, ‘Stick your PROGRESS where the sun don’t shine.’ Please give it a listen. Hit the download button and share this #TRUTH with your followers 🙂 Going for #1 on the billboard sales chart! Thanks to @truthsocial for the support 🙂 @DevinNunes, @RealDonaldTrump, @dbongino, @DonaldJTrumpJr.”

Big and Rich are musicians who have six upcoming concerts for 2022-2023.