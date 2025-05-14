CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS—On Friday, May 9, Tex-Mex country music legend, Johnny Rodriguez died peacefully at home after some complications with his health. He was 73.



Rodriguez’s daughter, Aubrey Rodriquez confirmed her father’s death on the WZHE Radio Station’s Facebook page.





“It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Johnny Rodriguez, who left us peacefully on May 9th surrounded by family. Dad was not only a legendary musician whose artistry touched millions around the world, but also a deeply loved husband, father, uncle, and brother whose warmth, humor, and compassion shaped the lives of all who knew him.





We are immensely grateful for the outpouring of love and support from fans, colleagues, and friends during this time of grief.





While the world has lost an extraordinary talent we have lost someone irreplaceable, and we ask for privacy as we navigate the painful moment together.”





Music legends around the world sent out their condolences on their social media platforms of choice.





The following was posted from the [Ronny] Milsap Fan Blog





“I just received the sad news that Johnny Rodriguez seen here with Ronnie, passed away this afternoon per a post from his daughter, Aubrey.





They had said this morning that he was moved to hospice care.





May Johnny rest in peace and I send out love and condolences and care to all of his friends, family, and fans around the world.”





George Strait wrote the following;





“Norma and I are so sad about Johnny’s passing. He was an inspiration to me from the beginning. Being from South Texas myself, it gave me so much hope knowing that he had become such a huge success… that maybe there was hope for a guy like me. What a great talent he was. God bless his family friends, and fans. You’ll be missed, amigo-gs”





Johnny Rodriguez thrilled fans with his unique style in country music so much so that even some that weren’t 100 percent country music fans loved him.





“Riding My Thumb to Mexico,” and “North of the Border,” were classic Johnny Rodriguez, told a wild tale, making people laugh, and sing along all in the same song.





He was the real thing, a true legend, and will be missed. His music will still be here entertaining his fans for years to come.