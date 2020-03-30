NASHVILLE, TN- Joe Diffie, a country music singer known for his country songs that reached mainstream success in the 1990s, died Sunday, March 29 from complications of coronavirus.

Diffie, 61, a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, made 13 albums and had more than 20 Top 10 hits under his belt. His hits included, “If the Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets)” and “Honky Tonk Attitude.”

Two days prior to his death, Diffie released a statement on Instagram where he informed his followers that he had tested positive for coronavirus and was receiving treatment.

“I am under the care of medical professionals and currently receiving treatment after testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). My family and I are asking for privacy at this time. We want to remind the public and all my fans to be vigilant, cautious and careful during this pandemic,” the statement said.

Diffie is in the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame and was a member of the Grand Ole Opry for 25 years. He won a Grammy Award in 1998 for “Same Old Train,” a collaboration with a dozen other artists, including Clint Black, Merle Haggard, Patty Loveless and Randy Travis. Also, in 1993, Diffie and Mary Chapin Carpenter were nominated for a Grammy for their duet, “Not Too Much to Ask.”

Diffie married four times and had 6 children between his four marriages.