GEORGIA- Country musician Kenny Rogers passed away from natural causes at the age of 81 in his Sandy Springs home on Friday, March 20.

Born in Houston on August 21, 1938, his family announced he had passed away peacefully in the presence of family and under the care of hospice. In an over six-decade career, Rogers was well known for his hits such as “The Gambler,” “Lady,” “Islands in the Stream,” “Lucille,” “She Believes In Me” and “Through the Years.” Rogers had 24 number-one hits throughot his career and was a six-time Country Music Association winner. In addition, he won three Grammy awards and was nominated a total of19 times. He partnered up with Dolly Parton on a few songs in his career. The Country star was inducted to the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2013, the same year he was awarded the Country Music Association’s Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

Aside from being a Country singer, Rogers also dabbled as an actor and starred in TV movies in the 70’s and 80’s. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic, Rogers’ family will plan for a small private service but also plans to honor him publicly in the near future when appropriate and safe to do so. He is survived by his wife, Wanda, and four sons.