SANTA MONICA ⁠— On Tuesday, June 30, the Court of Appeal announced a tentative ruling in the case of P⁠⁠ico Neighborhood Association, et al. v. City of Santa Monica, favoring the city.

The tentative ruling was given during the oral arguments held for the case by the Second Appellate District judges. The case filed by the Pico Neighborhood Association attempts to show that Santa Monica’s at-large voting system intentionally discriminates against Latino voters.

Theodore J. Boutrous Jr., of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP, is the attorney that has been hired by the City for representation. During the oral arguments, he told the judges that the case “doesn’t even come close to the standards of proving intentional discrimination.”

In February of 2019, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Yvette M. Palazuelos declared all future elections for seats on the Santa Monica City Council would be based on a seven-district map. The map would be drawn by a hired expert. The City of Santa Monica appealed this ruling, which led to the case heard on Tuesday.

Should the court rule in favor of the City Council, this decision would then be overturned. This will result in the upcoming November elections to be held with the previous voting system.

The Court’s final decision is expected by July 10.