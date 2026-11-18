WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood will begin a court resurfacing project at Plummer Park on Tuesday, November 17, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance the tennis and pickleball experience at the park. Resurfacing work will be completed in four phases to help minimize disruptions and maintain access to courts whenever possible. Temporary court closures will be necessary throughout the project as contractors move through each phase of work.

After completion of each phase, a 48-hour cure period will be required prior to opening the courts. During this curing period, court resurfacing will appear completed, but the courts will not yet be open.

Courts 6 and 7 will receive a complete makeover and will be restriped as permanent pickleball courts. New shaded bench seating will also be installed near the courts, providing players with a more comfortable place to gather, rest, and connect while creating a stronger sense of community around the court area.

The project will expand recreational opportunities at Plummer Park by restriping the north basketball court as a multi-use court. Pickleball lines will be added while maintaining the court’s basketball functionality, creating a flexible space that can accommodate multiple activities and provide additional opportunities for community play.

West Hollywood recently completed the installation of new energy-efficient LED court lighting, enhancing visibility and supporting an improved recreational experience for players. The new lighting, resurfaced courts, dedicated pickleball space, multi-use court, and shaded seating will significantly enhance the facility for tennis and pickleball players in West Hollywood.

Tennis and pickleball reservation fees will increase effective Friday, January 1, 2027. Fees have not been adjusted since 2017, while the costs of goods and services associated with operating and maintaining the courts have continued to rise. The updated fees are intended to better reflect current operational expenses.

For additional details about recreation services and tennis and pickleball programming visit weho.org/recreation.

For more information call West Hollywood’s Recreation Services Division at (323) 848-6308. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing dial 711 or 1-800-735-2929 (TTY) or 1-800-735-2922 (voice) for California Relay Service (CRS) assistance.