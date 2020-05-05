WEST HOLLYWOOD—As of Friday, May 1, the LA County Department of Public Health has listed both Ralphs and Bristol Farms under their list of non-residential congregate settings with five or more positive COVID-19 cases. Ralphs, located at 7257 W Sunset Blvd, had 21 confirmed cases while Bristol Farms, located at 9039 Beverly Blvd, had 5 confirmed cases.

Ralphs workers were seen on Friday, May 1, protesting in front of the Hollywood location demanding more protocols to be put in place to protect workers, according to KTLA. This protest was one of many taking place throughout Los Angeles to increase safety standards for all essential workers. According to Ralphs parent company Kroger’s coronavirus update page, they will be providing paid time off for associates diagnosed with the virus. Additionally, they will be giving all hourly workers a $2 bump in pay for hours worked between March 29 and May 2.

On Monday, May 4, Ralphs parent company Kroger released an official press release which stated that the healthcare division of the company will begin administering COVID-19 testing to all associates based on symptoms and medical needs. Test kits will be a combination of self-administered kits and the company’s public drive-thru testing sites. “Our associates have worked tirelessly to provide communities continued access to fresh, affordable food. We are dedicated to providing support and gratitude to our associates across the country,” said Tim Massa, Kroger’s senior vice president and chief people officer.

Bristol Farms has yet to comment on their cluster of cases and actions that are being taken after their store was included on the list.

The LA County Department of Public Health updates their case lists daily and is a source for tracking where clusters of the virus are popping up.