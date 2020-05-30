UNITED STATES—Ever since Minnesotan George Floyd was killed on Monday, May 25 after a police officer kneeled on his neck for over 7 minutes, protests have erupted across the United States.

Demonstrators called for the four officers involved in the incident to be sacked, arrested, and charged. All four were terminated. Thus far, only Derek Chauvin, the officer who knelt on Floyd, has been charged with 3rd degree murder and manslaughter. Protestors are now pushing for the degree of the murder charge to be raised and for the three other officers to be charged too.

Over the last few days, the initially-peaceful protests have been escalating. Tear gas has been sprayed, people have been shot and killed, hundreds of small businesses have been looted and set aflame, and an entire police precinct was burned to the ground.

The table below summarises the restrictions on public gatherings that have been imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It lists the city, state, mayor, political party affiliation of the mayor (“D” for Democrat, “R” for Republican), and the limitations on public gatherings. Some entries also have the “phase” of the safer-at-home order (or equivalent) which the city is currently in.