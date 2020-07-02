HOLLYWOOD─All over the world artists are struggling due to the impact of COVID-19 on venues. From LA to Broadway to Europe, musicians are feeling the impact that the music industry is facing. Dua Lipa and Sir Paul McCartney, Ed Sheeran, Rolling Stones, and Coldplay are just a few that are calling for support of the music industry.

As of press time, there is no relief in sight till possibly 2021.The music industry faces mass insolvencies with gigs and festivals on hold till next year. The job losses are not only for the stars themselves, agencies and promoters are feeling the pain. The future looks bleak, with no end to social distancing; the reopening of venues is a huge problem. Music venues have been closed since mid-March with no return of live performances. Coachella 2020 was canceled.

But that’s not all that’s being affected. The movie industry is suffering as well. Last year, the international box office soared to a record $31.1 billion, with a worldwide haul of $42.5 billion. Now the anxiety of COVID-19, which is a global pandemic, is not only an economic issue, but a health issue as well. The release dates for films including Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” and “Wonder Woman 1984” shifted. Hollywood is feeling the consequences of the pandemic, including disruptions in film distribution to delayed or canceled movie releases and concert dates to curtailed on-location film shoots. Warner Bros. changed release plans. “The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson, shifted from a release date of June 25, 2021 to October 1, 2021. “The Many Saints of Newark,” a prequel to the /Sopranos, was delayed from September 25, 2020 to March 12, 2021.

“King Richard,” a biopic about Venus and Serena Williams father starring Will Smith, shifted from November 25, 2020, to November 19, 2021. An untitled Elvis movie moved from October 1, 2021 to November 5, 2021. Also Two DC titles also shifted dates: “Shazam! 2” is delayed from April 1, 2022 to November 4, 2022, and “The Flash” moved from July 1, 2022, to June 3, 2022. The last I heard, the studio announced that Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” previously slated for release on July 17, would move to August 12.

“Wonder Woman 1984,” which was set for August 14, moved to October 2. The big screen adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights” originally set for June 26, 2020, would move to June 18, 2021, because of the pandemic-related post-production delays. “Malignant,” a thriller from “Aquaman” director James Wan that had originally been scheduled for August 14 was pulled from the release schedule. Let’s see if Disney will keep Pixar’s latest release, “Soul” for November 20, 2020. The film was scheduled for last month.

Disney also owns 20th Century Films and Searchlight films, which had a number of changes. The Ryan Reynolds film, “Free Guy” moved from July 3 to December 11, 2020. “West Side Story” is still set for December 18 and Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel” for Christmas Day. Wes Anderson’s newest film, “The French Dispatch,” moved from July 24 to October 16, 2020. “Artemis Fowl,” which has been pushed several times, will be released on Disney +. Disney also announced that “Hamilton, “a filmed version of the Broadway hit, would premiere on Disney +. We also have “The New Mutants” release date for August 28. Everything is subject to change so don’t hold me to it. Sony delays nearly all its movies until 2021.

Delayed movies include Kevin Hart’s “Fatherhood,” Jared Leto’s “Morbius,” “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” “Uncharted,” and the previously delayed “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway.” Let’s see what happens with “Spider-Man: Far From Home” sequel. Many are turning to releasing digitally, NBC Universal wants to make some movies available digitally. We also have TV shows suspend production. Hundreds of shows have delayed or suspended production, including Apple’s “The Morning Show” and “Little America.” Netflix shows including “Russian Doll,” the CW’s “Riverdale,” NBC shows including the “Chicago” dramas and “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Kelly has filed for divorce from her husband Brandon Blackstock on June 4.

Financial ramifications will likely be felt by studios, filmmakers, theater owners, and more for months or even years. Even the 2020 Electronic entertainment Expo- the single biggest tradeshow in the video game industry was canceled. The event was scheduled for June 9 to 11.

