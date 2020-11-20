UNITED STATES—Are you concerned that you may have come into contact with COVID-19? Perhaps somebody you’ve been in contact with has tested positive or perhaps you’ve developed some of the symptoms. Don’t worry – getting tested is a lot easier than you might have thought.

Get tested at home in L.A.

Getting tested in your own home means that you don’t need to travel when you’re feeling unwell or might present a risk to other people. Just call 504-370-9966 to schedule a COVID test. It will take just a few hours for one of Ready’s EMTs or paramedics to reach you. Your symptoms will then be checked and the test will be carried out in just a few minutes. The test will then go to the lab and you’ll be notified of the result in two to three days. If you are in a high-risk situation, a faster result can be arranged.

Getting a test like this couldn’t be easier. Ready staff are friendly and straightforward and will work around any special needs that you have. It’s very safe and most kinds of health insurance are accepted.

Until you get your test result, you should assume that it will be positive and take precautions to minimize any risk to other people.

What to do if you get a positive result

If you get a positive COVID test result, don’t panic. If you’re in a high-risk group, contact your doctor for advice. Getting the right support from the start will make you much safer. Otherwise, use acetaminophen to control your temperature, stay well hydrated and avoid subjecting your body to any additional stress. Most people recover within ten days.

If you test positive for COVID-19, you should self-isolate, which means staying at home and avoiding contact with other people. If your boss complains, point out that your absence for a few days is better than everyone on the team getting infected. Some people only get mild symptoms but it doesn’t mean that they can’t infect other people, so there’s still a risk even if you feel okay. You may be able to get help with housing costs if your income is affected.

If other people in your home are not infected, keep away from them as much as possible and take extra care about sanitation when you use the bathroom. Remember that soap and alcohol-based cleansers kill the virus.

After fourteen days, if you don’t have any more symptoms, you can go back to normal. Bear in mind that we don’t know how long immunity from being infected lasts, so you shouldn’t assume that you can’t catch the virus again.

Coping with isolation

Self-isolating in order to protect other people’s health can create a risk to your mental health. It’s still important to do it, but the good news is that there are sources of assistance out there to help you cope.

Online therapy companies can help you to identify a skilled, trustworthy professional if you need to talk to someone who can help you to manage your feelings.

Remember that being alone physically doesn’t have to mean being cut off from all contact. You can use the internet to talk to friends and loved ones or attend one of the many social events now taking place online and meet new people. Use social media to find out what’s happening that might fit in with your interests. You could also try occupying yourself with an online course or attending educational webinars.

Staying safe and protecting others

If you get a negative COVID-19 test result, you’ll doubtless be relieved. This doesn’t mean that you can’t catch the virus in the future, however, so you’ll still need to keep making the right choices in order to keep yourself and others safe.

Wash your hands regularly and if you’re going out and about, carry an alcohol-based gel or spray with you so that you can clean them again whenever needed. Wear a new or freshly washed mask each time you go out and make sure that it covers your mouth and nose. Avoid making physical contact with people outside your household when you don’t absolutely have to.

The good news is that there are now two highly promising vaccines in development. Testing so far suggests that they’re very safe and effective. Once they can be made available to the general population, we’ll all be much safer. All we have to do is take sensible precautions in the meantime.