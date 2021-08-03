HOLLYWOOD HILLS—A coyote was seen in the Hollywood Hills area on Monday, August 2, around 4 a.m. in the 6800 block of Mulholland Drive, near West Park Glen Drive.

The coyote was captured by CBS2’s Mobile2 photographer. The animal ran away into the woods after a short stare challenge at the camera.

On July 16, a CBS LA reported that a two-year-old was attacked by a coyote in El Cariso Regional Park in Sylmar, the child survived and sustained injuries to his lower body.

Coyotes are known to reside in the Santa Monica Mountains.

For more details on how to stay safe when encountering a coyote, visit the United States Fish and Wildlife Service website at https://www.fws.gov/.