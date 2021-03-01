UNITED STATES—The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) was held at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando, Florida from Thursday, February 25 thru Sunday, February 28. The theme of the event was “America Uncanceled.” Over a dozen 2024 Presidential hopefuls and participants spoke at the conference.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz said, “Let me tell you this right now, Donald J. Trump ain’t going anywhere.”

The Schedule of CPAC Speakers on Friday included:

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, Oklahoma Senator James Lankford, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, Alabama Representatives Mo Brooks, Wayne Dupree, North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn, Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton, Ohio State Treasurer Scott Mandell, Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn, Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, Florida Senator Rick Scott, Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, and Donald Trump Jr.

Saturday− Opened with prayer by Grace Na. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Val Pucci, and the National Anthem by Jesse Law.

Featured Speakers were included Texas AG Ken Paxton, Former Acting Director of National Intelligence, Ric Grenell, Former Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, Senators Bill Haggerty IV (TN), and Cynthia Lummis (WY), Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, and Representatives Devin Nunes (CA), Burgess Owens (UT), Darrell Issa (CA), Andy Biggs (AZ), and Lauren Boebert (CO).

Unfortunately due to an unexpected family issue I was unable to give my speech at @CPAC. I was really looking forward to it.

But as I told @mschlapp they should move #cpac to #Florida permanently. pic.twitter.com/iwQlQExPKf — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 27, 2021

Sunday−Opened with a Catholic Mass at the Plaza International Ballroom G. A Protestant service was also offered at 8 a.m. in Plaza International Ballroom H.

Featured speakers included: Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, Former National Economic Director Larry Kudlow, Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton, from 12:10 p.m. – 12:25 p.m., and Former U.S. President, Donald J. Trump at 3:40 p.m., speaking for the first time since leaving office.

“We’re not starting new parties. You know — they kept saying, ‘He’s going to start a brand new party,'” Trump said. “We have the Republican Party. It’s going to unite and be stronger than ever before.”

There was no announcement of a 2024 run when Trump spoke. He teased and spoke on building the Republican party, and taking back the House, the Senate, and another Republican as POTUS.

In a CPAC straw poll done just before Trump’s speech, Republicans indicated that should Trump run in 2024, 55 percent would vote for him again. If not, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was their choice.