BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department is currently investigating a crane collapse that left a man dead on Sunday, November 22. On Sunday, at approximately 1:34 p.m., the BHPD received several 911 calls about a crane collapse in the region of North Beverly Drive and Lomitas Avenue.

Officers and the Beverly Hills Fire Department arrived on scene and found an adult male, who had been employed by a Beverly Hills-contracted landscaping company. The male was pronounced dead at the scene. No city employees were involved during the incident. Detective and officers remained on the scene to conduct a preliminary investigation to determine what led to the incident.

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA) and the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office has been alerted and responded to the scene.

The name and age of the victim has not been released to the public. Specifics pertaining to what led to the crane collapse has not been disclosed. The BHPD will release additional details to the public as it becomes available.

“We are devastated to learn about the tragic accident that occurred earlier today involving an employee of a company that contracts with the City of Beverly Hills,” said Mayor Craig Corman. “Our thoughts are with the family of the employee who lost his life while performing routine landscape maintenance within the City. A tragedy such as this is truly heartbreaking.”

Canyon News contacted the Beverly Hills Police Department for comment but did not hear back before print.