MALIBU—On Wednesday, April 5, a crane operator was killed after the machinery they were operating toppled over. It crashed into a pole causing downed power lines and a road closure on Thursday, April 6.

The accident occurred near Las Flores and Canyon Road. Firefighters arrived on the scene around 5:30 p.m. It is unclear what caused the accident. According to reports from the scene, the downed power lines started a small fire in the brush area and trapped the driver inside the overturned crane.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the victim has not been released to the public.

According to the city of Malibu, Las Flores Canyon Road between Pacific Coast Highway and Hume Road will remain closed at least through Thursday afternoon as Southern California Edison continues to work to repair the downed lines and restore power to customers in the area.