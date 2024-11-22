Bakersfield, CA — A motorcyclist sustained major injuries in a crash Wednesday afternoon, November 20, 2024, in northwest Bakersfield, according to KBAK.

The collision occurred shortly after 4 PM near the intersection of Old Town Road and Allen Road. Emergency responders arrived on the scene to provide aid to the injured motorcyclist, but details regarding the events leading up to the crash remain unclear.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) has not released additional information about other vehicles potentially involved or the current condition of the injured rider.

Authorities continue to examine the circumstances of the crash and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

