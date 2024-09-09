Bakersfield, CA – Highway 178 reopened in both directions around 11:27 AM on Monday, September 9, 2024, after a severe crash left a vehicle stuck in a tree and required emergency medical attention for the driver, according to KBAK.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the accident occurred around 4:00 AM when a vehicle veered off the highway and became lodged in a tree in the mountainous area surrounding Highway 178.

At approximately 7:30 AM, Hall Ambulance was dispatched to the scene, indicating that the driver had sustained injuries in the crash. The exact nature and severity of the injuries have not been disclosed, and the driver’s condition remains unknown at this time.

CHP reopened the roadway around 11:27 AM, but the investigation into the cause of the crash continues. Authorities have not yet released the identity of the driver or provided further details on the extent of the injuries.

