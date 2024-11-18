SANTA MONICA—On Thursday, November 14, the city of Santa Monica announced on their Facebook page this winter, the public can choose between two camp experiences: STEAM Adventures or Sports Experience.

Kids can dive into hands-on activities with science, technology, engineering, arts and math in STEAM Adventures, or enjoy action-packed days filled with games and sports in the Sports Experience. The sports experience includes basketball, soccer, popular P.E. games, and building leadership skills and teamwork. There are field trips planned with Week 1 at Scooter’s Jungle and Week 2 AMC Movie & Ice at Santa Monica.

The STREAM Adventures include a mix of science, engineering, technology, arts and mathematics and there will be hands-on experiments. Both options offer fun, engaging and memorable winter break for campers.

Week 1 will take place from December 23 thru December 27. Week 2 will transpire from December 30, 2024 thru January 3, 2025. The cost for the weekly camp is $315.