AMERICA— The Portland Police Bureau reported two large gatherings that took place on August 5.

The first gathering was “mostly peaceful” according to the Portland Police’s report, so the police did not interact with the crowd.

The second was a separate group that gathered at Floyd Light Park at around 8 p.m., and walked to Southeast 106th Avenue where they blocked both lanes of traffic and shined green lasers at officers.

At around 9:24 p.m., a member of the group was seen attempting to tear the surveillance camera off of the front doors of the East Precinct garage located at 737 Southeast 106th Avenue. Others also began spray painting the cameras and the front doors of the precinct. Many were wearing helmets and carrying shields.

People then began tearing off the boards and trying to shatter the glass of the precinct.

The Portland Police declared this gathering to be an unlawful assembly due to the “criminal behavior” taking place.

They tweeted, “To those outside East Precinct: The gathering has been declared an unlawful assembly. All persons near East Precinct need to leave by traveling to the north. You are ordered to disperse immediately.”

“Failure to comply with this order may subject you to citation or arrest, and may subject you to the use of crowd control agents and/or impact weapons,” they said in another tweet.

Although warnings were announced, most of the people in the group didn’t leave the area. Eventually, the group was successful at breaking the East Precinct glass doors.

A riot was declared at 9:56 p.m., and soon “the front doors of East Precinct were barricaded and a fire was started using plywood and an accelerant” says the police report.

While trying to disperse the group, projectiles, commercial grade fireworks, and balloons full of paint were thrown at officers. Officers then used CS gas and crowd control munitions. A truck associated with the group also attempted to run over several officers.

By 1:30 a.m., most of the crowd had left. Eight people were arrested at the event.