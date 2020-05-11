PACIFIC PALISADES—On April 17, actress and star of the popular TV show “Criminal Minds” Jennifer Love Hewitt listed her Pacific Palisades home for $4.199 million, less than a month after purchasing another house in the same area.

Located at 575 Erskine Dr, the 3,160 square foot house features 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, and an open floor plan. The lot spans 5,634 square feet in the scenic neighborhood of El Medio Bluffs. Some of the home’s many luxurious amenities are a pool with a waterfall, fire pits, a bamboo-surrounded backyard, a private patio leading off from the master bedroom, and a kitchen with Viking appliances and a Miele espresso-maker.

The house was built in 2007, and sold for $2.84 million in 2008. Hewitt purchased the home in late April 2013 for $3.25 million, after a discount of almost $150,000 from the original list price. If the property sells at the current list price, she stands to make a profit of almost $1 million.

Schools nearby include Marquez Charter School, Paul Revere Middle School, and Palisades Charter High School, all of which are situated within 2.5 miles of the home.

View the listing on Zillow, Realtor, and Rodeo Realty.

The property’s listing agent, Stamie Karakasidis of Rodeo Realty, gave her opinion on the home: “It(‘)s really a beautiful oasis. The house has a great flow with tons of natural light and architectural details that include skylights and steel. The master closet and bath are beautiful!!! Guest rooms are a great size(. This) home has everything you need(,) including the stainless steel kitchen, pool, fire pits, (and) outdoor eating area which is perfect for a dinner party and guests.”