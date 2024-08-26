LOS ANGELES—On Friday, August 23, 2024, the LADA Office disclosed that Cristian Perez Latorre, 53, was charged with assault and battery after impersonating a doctor and performing cosmetic surgery without the proper license on a woman in Los Angeles in July 2021. The case was investigated by the California Department of Consumer Affairs, Division of Investigation.

“There is no excuse for the unlicensed practice of medicine, and it will not be tolerated,” Department of Consumer Affairs Division of Investigation Chief Kathleen Nicholls said. “Anyone who violates the law and endangers the health of others must face the consequences of dangerous and selfish actions. We are grateful forour law enforcement partners and investigators who worked tirelessly on this case.”

Latorre is charged in case 24CJCF04337with one count of assault with a deadly weapon; one count of battery with serious injury; and six counts of practicing medicine without a certification. It is further alleged that Latorre inflicted great bodily injury.

On July 13, 2021, the defendant allegedly performed an unlicensed cosmetic surgery on a woman. On July 23, 2021, he medically treated the victim for infections that resulted from the surgery. On August 13, 2021, Latorre again treated the victim for further complications related to the surgery.

He was arrested on August 22, 2024, by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office’s Bureau of Investigation. If convicted as charged, he faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in state prison. Anyone who may have additional details regarding Latorre is asked to call LADA’s Consumer Protection Division at 213-257-3010.