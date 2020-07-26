SANTA MONICA — The Santa Monica Police Department has requested the public’s help in finding a missing woman last seen near the Pacific Coast Highway on Wednesday, July 22.

Angelica Torres, 22, is described as having brown eyes and brown hair, with a height of 5’8” and a weight of 110 pounds. She was last seen around 12:30 p.m. on the 1500 block of the PCH.

Santa Monica Police tweeted on July 22 that Torres had been reported missing writing, “Police Seek Critical Missing.”

In California “critical missing” can mean a variety of things, including foul play, the need for medical attention, no previous pattern of running away, and mental illness.

Torres is reported to have a history of mental illness.

SMPD asks anyone with information to contact Detective Tavera at 310-458-2256, Sergeant Williams at 310-458-8475, or the Watch Commander at 310-458-2249.

Canyon News reached out to the SMPD for additional information however no news was presently available.