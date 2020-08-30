UNITED STATES−Since president Donald Trump made his first announcement of his candidacy on June 16, 2015, at Tower on Fifth Avenue in New York, media outlets, and members of the Democratic party have been criticizing Donald Trump.

It began before January 17, 2020, when Donald J. Trump was elected President of the United States. From the beginning, members of Congress including Senator Church Schumer, and Rep. Nancy Pelosi have discredited the President.

Early on, it was the Mueller investigation, May 17, 2017-March 22, 2019-Result, President Trump, not guilty of colluding with Russia in 2016 election interference.

President Trump kept his promises.

“Nobody would be tougher on ISIS than Donald Trump. Nobody,” CNN reported on June 20, 2015.

On October 26, 2019, U.S. Armed forces under the direction of President Trump eliminated, Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, the ISIS leader and most wanted terrorist known for his brutality. He was the terrorist who reportedly raped, tortured, and killed Kayla Mueller, the daughter of Carl and Marsha Mueller who spoke at the 2020 RNC.

On October 27, 2019, NBC reported on Pelosi’s response to President Trump taking down Al-Baghdadi.

“The House must be briefed on this raid, which the Russians but not top Congressional leadership were notified of in advance.” – Nancy Pelosi

“I will be the best jobs president God ever created.” -President Trump, June 2015

1.8M jobs have been added in July 2020 and unemployment dropped 10.2 percent even as some states are still experiencing statewide mandatory shutdowns.

“I will build a great wall, and believe me, no one builds a better wall than me.” – President Trump, June 2015

In a December 21, 2018, CNN interview, Incoming Acting Chief of Staff, Mick Mulvaney called Donald Trump’s views on the border wall and immigration “Simplistic, Absurd, and Childish.”

YouTube footage is from December 11, 2018, depicting President Trump, Rep., Nancy Pelosi, and Sen. Chuck Schumer in a debate at the White House.

A quick search on Google, Facebook, or Twitter reveals CNN reporting that President Trump “recycles much of his 2016 message as he accepts his nomination.”

The only outlet reporting the upsurge of President Trump’s approval ratings in today’s search is the White House web page.

It is not clear why President Trump takes so much criticism while former VP Biden receives less criticism.

In a news clip from January 2018, Biden openly brags about his involvement in Ukraine and admits pressuring the powers that be to fire one of Ukraine’s top prosecutors, yet Biden wasn’t investigated or prosecuted.

The Impeachment Inquiry lasted from September 24, 2019-December 3, 2019. President Trump was exonerated in charges of Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Congress.

The 2020 election is less than 70 days away. Pelosi has indicated Biden should not debate President Trump. Democrats are demanding mail-in ballots while Republicans cite prior voter fraud.