Staying aboard during a port call can mean a quieter pool deck, a late breakfast or time to finish a book. On Carnival ships, it also means a closed casino. The line’s passenger guidance makes that part of the port-day routine clear.

For eligible adults in Ontario, live-dealer roulette and baccarat can continue around the clock. The comparison with live casino ontario comes down to where the game takes place and where its players are sitting.

A ship carries its tables through different waters and ports. An online player connects to a streamed table from a device, with access governed by provincial rules. Both experiences have boundaries that affect when play is available.

Why Cruise Casinos Close in Canadian Ports

The Canada Border Services Agency’s cruise ship guidance requires casinos to shut down and deactivate while a vessel is in port. Signs must tell passengers that the machines are inoperative. Casino staff also need permission to carry out maintenance during port calls, arranged through the ship’s first Canadian port of arrival.

The restrictions reach beyond the berth. Under Section 207.1 of Canada’s Criminal Code, gambling aboard qualifying international cruise ships must take place beyond five nautical miles of a Canadian port where the vessel calls or is scheduled to call.

Other conditions address the voyage itself. For qualifying trips involving scheduled Canadian sailing, these include a duration of at least 48 hours, some travel in international waters and at least one non-Canadian port.

U.S. federal law has its own vessel and voyage provisions for gambling devices, including specific conditions concerning Hawaii and Alaska. These rules help explain why casino opening times depend on the itinerary.

Departure Time and Casino Opening Time Can Differ

Crystal’s published schedule gives passengers a concrete example: on port days, its casino opens one hour after sailaway and stays open until 2 a.m. It remains closed while the ship is docked or anchored in port.

At sea, the timetable changes. Crystal lists slots from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m., with table games running from noon to 6 p.m. and again from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. The afternoon break matters for someone expecting staffed tables to keep the same hours as the machines.

Princess, meanwhile, publishes 24-hour slot availability while its ships are at sea. Hours vary by ship and itinerary, and the line directs passengers to its app for the schedule.

Crystal lists hours in its onboard newsletter, Reflections, and announces changes during the cruise. For passengers planning an evening aboard, those daily listings give the relevant opening times after each port call.

Ontario’s Live Tables Run on Studio Schedules

A streamed table has a different working day. Dealers shuffle and deal physical cards, spin roulette wheels and interact with players through live video. Players make their decisions through an interface on a phone, tablet or computer.

Published hours from Ontario’s provincial lottery operator include round-the-clock live roulette and baccarat. Live Blackjack follows a separate schedule, listed as 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. EST. Availability therefore depends on the particular game as well as the service offering it.

Ontario’s competitive regulated online market opened on April 4, 2022. Private operators must register with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario and sign an operating agreement with iGaming Ontario before offering games.

There are checks behind the screen, too. Games and supporting critical systems need certification from an independent testing laboratory registered with the regulator before deployment. Live-dealer standards restrict access to gaming supplies according to staff responsibilities and require controls to protect game integrity from compromise by presenters.

Those requirements cover the technology carrying the game and access to the equipment used at the table.

Online Access Depends on Where the Player Is

For travelers, physical location is the rule to remember. iGaming Ontario’s player guidance requires participants to be at least 19 and within Ontario when wagering through its regulated operators. Location checks support that requirement.

Eligible visitors can participate through authorized private operators while in the province. The provincial lottery operator also requires Ontario residency.

Account access has separate rules. Players can open or access accounts with iGaming Ontario operators from outside Ontario, while wagering requires their physical presence in the province. That distinction applies when an account holder leaves for a cruise.

Gambling involves financial risk. Affordable spending limits, time limits and breaks can help keep it within an entertainment budget. Anyone concerned about their own or someone else’s gambling can contact ConnexOntario at 1-866-531-2600.

At sea, passengers can check the next casino opening in the ship’s daily schedule. Ontario online players have their own location and eligibility requirements to consider, wherever their travel plans take them.