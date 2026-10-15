BEVERLY HILLS—Crustaceans restaurant located on the Rodeo Triangle, 468 North Bedford Drive will permanently close their doors on October 31st. Helene An, the matriarch of the Crustaceans Vietnamese restaurants in the area, used her website to publicly thank her customers for 30 years of business.

This closure is not part of an effort to downsize. The An Family indicated the reason for closure has more to do with a new landlord, who has other ideas for the current space occupied by Crustaceans. The An family invites their customers to try their sister restaurants. The following came directly from the AnQi Bistro website following an interesting brief on the Ans family’s journey from Saigon and escape from communism.

“The legacy continues with Helene’s five daughters:

Elizabeth at the helm as CEO; Catherine, founder of Tiato Santa Monica and An Catering; Monique spearheading our San Francisco and Northern California locations with husband, Ken Lew; Hannah overseeing events; and Jacqueline who co-wrote An: To Eat, Chef Helene’s first cookbook. It’s a family affair.”

Thanh Long is located at 4101 Judah St. in San Francisco is reportedly where Chef Helene An, initially created her famous garlic noodles and roasted crab recipe.

Crustacean San Francisco is in the Financial District, at 195 Pine Street

AnQi Bistro, located in South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa (Orange County) is said to be planning a Pop-Up in mid to late November.

Tiato in Santa Monica is a garden café with an eco-friendly kitchen.

It’s Crustaceans in Beverly Hills, their flagship restaurant, that’s closing.

There are more plans on the horizon including locations in; Atlanta, Georgia, Sun Valley Idaho, and Honolulu, Hawaii.