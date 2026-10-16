HOLLYWOOD—Have you ever wondered what prompted Mrs. Voorhees to lose it in the 1980 classic “Friday the 13th?” Have you ever wondered what Jason Voorhees had to endure as a child? Well, those questions and many more get answered in the new Peacock series, “Crystal Lake” which premiered on the streaming app on Thursday, October 15. The great thing about the series, is that all 8 episodes were released simultaneously so you don’t have to wait week to week to see how things unfold. At the core of this story is Pamela Voorhees portrayed by Linda Cardellini who just devours this role in an amazing way. Compassionate, sad, frantic, mysterious, dangerous, the list of adjectives I can describe are endless.

I mean when it comes to iconic serial killers in horror films, Mrs. Voorhees is one of the first. The first episode opens with a bloody moment from Pamela questioning what she has done, before rewinding back to 9 months earlier. It is here that the audience receives its first glimpse of little Jason Voorhees portrayed by Callum Vinson. Jason suffers from hydrocephalus, which causes an enlarged head and impacts certain features on his face, as a result of abnormal buildup of cerebrospinal fluid in the brain.

It causes Jason to suffer from headaches and seizures which his mother treats him upon us first meeting him. Oh, with no delay the series makes you sympathize with Jason and Pamela who is so caring and gentle with her son, who doesn’t want to return back to Camp Crystal Lake. We also meet the owner of the camp, John Christie, and Pam works in the kitchen as the cook. Some of the kids are cruel to Jason, but he does have a pal in Grace. Remember that name because she is potent for the narrative and what unfolds.

I love that the series actually shows the audience what happens that leads to Jason’s ‘drowning’ that sends Mrs. Voorhees down a murderous spiral. Jason, who isn’t the best swimmer, goes beyond a certain point in the lake to retrieve a ball that Grace tossed back after confronting a bully, and it ultimately leads to his drowning, because a counselor was having sex instead of watching the kids. The audience also meets that iconic character, Crazy Ralph (Nick Cordileone) who made his presence known in “Friday the 13th” (1980) and “Friday the 13th Part 2.”

It is indeed a harrowing moment watching Pamala frantically enter the lake in an attempt to rescue her son from drowning. The series even utilizes an opening credit sequence similar to the original movie and what was prevalent from the first seven movies. We also meet Crystal Lake Chief of Police, Levon Brooks (William Catlett), who befriends Pamela in her time of grief.

Levon feels a bit smitten by Pamela and they burgeon a friendship, one that starts to become romantic. As Pamela slowly immerses herself back into town life, she spirals at the thought of children swimming and that Camp Crystal Lake could be reopening after the tragedy that unfolded. It is so sad to witness, but at its core “Crystal Lake” is a tale about a mother who is grieving and navigating life in the midst of unbelievable tragedy. This ultimately leads to Pam’s spiral as she goes on a murderous rampage punishing those or anyone who she thinks is responsible for his drowning.

There is an unbelievable turn of events in episode one that shocked me and I didn’t even see coming. There is more about Pamela and Jason Voorhees that movie buffs may think they know. I had some hints from the original movie about things I suspected, but “Crystal Lake” fills in some of the gaps. It opens the door for a narrative that had me glued to the screen. Is the mini-series bloody? Oh, without a doubt. Is it scary? In ways you cannot imagine, and the violence is gut-wrenching.

This isn’t a typical horror flick where bodies just drop left and right? Do people die? Yes, but its more story-focused and that delivers an exceptional hook for viewers, not just those who are fans of the “Friday the 13th” franchise and the iconic villain. You can stream all episodes of “Crystal Lake” on Peacock.

Written By LaDale Anderson