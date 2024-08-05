SANTA MONICA—On Friday, August 2, the city of Santa Monica posted on its Facebook page that construction is about to start for curb ramp improvements in the region.

They will take place between Hollister Avenue between 4th Street and 6th Street. Work will transpire Monday thru Friday from August 5 thru September 20. Work will be done from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Individuals are warned to expect heavy traffic and parking impacts and follow onsite traffic controllers’ direction. To find up-to-date details for the work schedule visit the following website:

https://www.santamonica.gov/mobility-projects/pedestrian-improvements-at-six-schools