SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica on its Facebook page that there will be curb ramp improvements, street resurfacing and pedestrian/bike lane enhancements on Stewart Street from Colorado Avenue to Kansas Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue from Stewart Street to 26th Street.

The work will transpire beginning November 4, 2024 and run until April 2026. Work will take place Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To learn more about the most up-to-date work schedule, refer to the project website:

https://www.santamonica.gov/mobility-projects/bergamot-first-and-last-mile-improvementsfbclid=IwY2xjawGPCDdleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHRUJjjsegN1lH_HjRERFAzAfsqm7G0VUbbIiyjCxiI74eBKAjoA1FINjmQ_aem_JSIhnip6C4I_a6g-jH_ZvQ

The city of Santa Monica contracted with Excel Paving. Construction is anticipated to last approximately 18-months.

For any questions related to the Stewart Street and Pennsylvania Avenue improvement project please contact Steven Becerra at (310) 429-9305 or steven.becerra@santamonica.gov.