UNITED STATES—I’m about to tell you a story that is going to baffle you and trust me I mean it. I am sometimes too loyal; it is something I have been told time and time again. I think I truly believe that no one has ulterior motives, but the reality is people do, especially businesses. With that said, something has happened with my cable, internet and landline provider that has pushed me to the point of wiping my hands clean.

I recently had to renew my services and the company was trying to push me above the $300 threshold, which I refused to allow in any capacity. I just was NOT about to have it. I negotiated a deal (I am pretty good at that), which makes me wonder at times if I should be in real estate because I can pick a person’s brain and truly find them what they want. The problem was this deal was a complete fabrication. The rep that sold me this so called ‘bundle’ of a package, flat-out lied to me.

I lost some cable channels that totally pissed me off, then I was being charged for a mobile device that didn’t work, with a new line that was faulty, and I had to pay for the phone. That is not the worst part of it. The company automatically enrolled me in Auto Pay without my permission! I was livid at that point. I don’t do auto pay for a series of reasons. I have a major issue with someone just going into my account and taking money at their choosing.

Guess what? Plenty of companies do that. If your payment is due on the 5th of each month, they decide we’re going to do it on the third. That is two days before its due. Then sometimes they end up charging more for services than what your agreed to contract states. People don’t look at their bills and that is a column will discuss more about this week as well. If I hadn’t reviewed my bill the company would have been charging me for services that I was not able to utilize and then charging me crazy prices for services that were not accurate based on the agreement I received.

I am going to say this now and I don’t care what anyone says, this automated system that a ton of companies utilize must be stopped immediately. I mean it was like 30 minutes for me to actually speak to a live representative. The automated system makes it impossible to chat with a live person, and that live chat with an agent they never seem to fully understand the issue that you’re dealing with. Can you feel my frustration America?

When I finally begin to speak to a representative, they realized from the TEXT CHAT that I saved that someone tried to hoodwink me, and I was livid. That is not the worst part; it is the fact that the company didn’t even try to remedy the situation. They acted as if it was no big deal until I threatened to take legal action because of the faults. You cannot just enroll someone into auto pay without permission, you cannot just sell people a bag of rocks with lies in your goal of trying to get people to sign up for your mobile service.

After constantly complaining, the company tried to sell me the mobile services again, after I had to travel out of my way to send the phone back, contact again by phone and chat for over an hour to terminate the line, not pay an early termination fee because of a mistake the company made and be properly credited for paying for a phone I should have NEVER had to pay for not to mention being charged for a service I could NOT EVEN USE.

It was the final draw for me after 15 years. There are other companies who will treat me like a customer that matters, especially after paying thousands of thousands of thousands of dollars for mediocre service that should be top tier. If you don’t care about me as a customer, why should I keep forking money over to you? I shouldn’t and sometimes change is good. Do I want it? No, but my hands have been tied and I’m just annoyed at this point.