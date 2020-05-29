SANTA MONICA — Residents protested on Thursday, May 28 against funding cuts to WISE & Healthy Aging (WHA), Santa Monica’s sole senior services organization providing counseling, a day service center, transportation, and many other programs that encourage healthy lifestyles for older adults.

The city’s newly proposed budget would remove $123,000 in grant funds to the organization. These cuts come amidst a crisis that has left the city with a budget gap of $224 million through June 2022.

Mayor Kevin McKeown noted the difficulty of operating these services amidst the coronavirus pandemic in an interview with CNN.

“Trying to figure how to run a city on roughly forty percent less money is a real challenge. We have tourism and restaurants providing a great deal of our city budget, and with the restaurants closed and the hotels, the very few that are open, have five through ten percent occupancy, that revenue is not going to come in for some time.”

With the city massive budget gap, McKeown said that some services must be cut to address the issue.

“That’s going to mean other services now, in this city, are going to be cut, and that’s very hard to do.”

Protestors voiced concerns on the impact of these cuts. With hundreds of seniors relying on WHA for mental health support, transportation, food, and counseling, the loss of $123,000 may be devastating for the organization.