BRENTWOOD—On Tuesday, February 14, at approximately 12:44 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call for the rescue of a bicyclist at 2720 Mandeville Canyon Road.

A 19-year-old mount biker was suffering from substantial injuries to their leg due to a fall.



The LAFD carried out a rescue mission via helicopter where the biker was hoisted into the helicopter and transported to an area hospital for treatment. His condition is not known at this time.