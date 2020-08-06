AMERICA—Muriel Bowser, the Mayor of Washington, D.C., will not be requiring city and federal government employees to wear masks while they are on duty, but the July 22 order still applies equally to anyone outside or in public.

Per the order, “Persons leaving their residences shall wear a mask when they are likely to come into contact with another person, such as being within six feet of another person for more than a fleeting time.”

As for government employees, a reason for their exemption has not been given, with the order only stating, “The enforcement provisions of this Order shall not be applied to persons in the judicial or legislative branches of the District government while those persons are on duty; and shall not apply to any employees of the federal government while they are on duty.”

Overall, the mask order doesn’t require individuals to wear them within the confines of their own private residence, while eating or drinking and taking part in outdoor exercise. However, they are expected to practice social distancing while doing anything in the outdoor public.

Children younger than two years old do not need to wear a mask, and those who are younger than 18 won’t be forced to pay the $1,000 fine if they are seen violating the order.